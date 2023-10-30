Register
Bramley's Ibis hotel no longer to be used for refugees and asylum seekers

ALEXANDER Stafford welcomed the government’s announcement that Ibis at Bramley will no longer be used for refugees and asylum seekers.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:22 GMT
Ibis Bramley

Rotherham Council had opposed the hotel’s use in the scheme because of its location away from services like healthcare and voluntary sector organisations.

But the temporary accommodation went ahead and has been the premises’ primary use for the past couple of years.

Rother Valley MP Mr Stafford said: “This is brilliant news from the Conservative government that 50 hotels across the country will be returned to communities as the temporary asylum accommodation is closed down.

People across Rother Valley will be pleased to hear that this can happen thanks to the progress the Conservative government has made to stop the boats.”

The government said it had brought forward more appropriate forms of accommodation like military sites and barges, which cost less.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick added: “Taxpayers cannot be expected to foot the eye-watering bill for the use of hotels to accommodate individuals making illegal, dangerous and wholly unnecessary small boat crossings.

“Our strategy to stop the boats is making progress. With small boat arrivals down more than 20 per cent compared with last year, we can now start to restore these hotels to their rightful use for local communities.

“We remain absolutely determined, through the implementation of the Illegal Migration Act and our Rwanda Partnership, to dismantle the smuggling gangs’ business models and stop the boats entirely.”

