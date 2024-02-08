Youngsters at St Alban’s Primary in Wickersley made creatures symbolising the amygdala – the main processing centre for emotions.

Year 2 pupils came up with designs which were hand sewn by Year 6s as part of their design and technology work.

Head of school Lucy Higson said: “We introduced a mental health programme called My Happy Mind. It’s something the children do every week where they learn about the brain, and fight or flight responses.

“What we have done is encourage them to think about what their amygdala might look like. Year 2 pupils have drawn what they think, and they’ve been paired up with Year 6 pupils who have brought these to life as part of their D&T project.

“They had ‘client’ meetings where the older children talked to the younger ones about their pictures, and they’ve hand-sewn them with help from parents who came into school.

“The Year 2s were so excited to see the finished toys. They couldn’t stop smiling and it was magical for them to see something they designed come to life.”

The project was led by Y6 tutor Rachel Cooper and the children will keep the toys to reassure them when feeling anxious or worried about why they can feel that way.

Meanwhile, the school has been congratulated for its Year 4s being in the top 200 out of 16,000 English primaries in last year’s times tables checks.

Schools minister Damian Hinds wrote to say: “The excellent achievement of your pupils is something the Government hopes to see replicated in schools across the country.

“I would like both to congratulate your staff and pupils for their hard work and to thank you for your leadership in continuing to promote the important subject of mathematics.”