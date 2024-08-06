Boxer Junaid calls for community leaders to hold post-riot peace talks

JUNAID BOSTAN: Peace call

ONE of Rotherham's most popular sportsmen has called for an end to divisions in the town and wants community leaders to organise a public meeting where contrasting points of view can be aired.

ONE of Rotherham's most popular sportsmen has called for an end to divisions in the town and wants community leaders to organise a public meeting where contrasting points of view can be aired.

Showing maturity beyond his 22 years, boxer Junaid Bostan said opinions should be shared in a “safe space” so that wounds caused by last weekend's riots could start to heal.

“I am mixed race, I have got a non-Muslim English mother, and a Muslim Asian father" said the Eastwood athlete.

"I am Muslim and I have been brought up to be proud to be British and proud to be able to represent Rotherham in the best way I can.

UNION FLAG: Junaid poses in the desert

“We have a good community and a lot of good things going on. It (the town) needs to be seen in a more positive light.”

Referring to the scenes at places like outside the Holiday Inn Express in Wath, he commented: "It is very unfortunate what happened.

“I think protest/slash riots are not the answer.

“They lead to nothing positive. However, I believe open dialogue in an event at a safe space, while not being an easy task, would be beneficial for all of us to understand each other a little bit more.

STEEL CITY GYM: Influenced Junaid in the right way

“So my call is to the powers-that-be, who have the ability to make things happen...I think this is something you should try and do."

Junaid said he was making the call to people from all communities.

“Everyone should have a voice. In my opinion, the reason why tensions have got so high and escalated in the way they have is due to frustration...people think they don’t have a voice.

“A place for open dialogue can be beneficial as long as it is in a safe place and in a controlled manner.

PEACE CALLS: Junaid Bostan

“If there is a will, there is a way. We can only hope for the best and do our best.”

Junaid, whose maternal grandfather served in the British Army for 22 years, said people who wanted change could contribute to the conversation at a public session

"Maybe then people will be more understanding of each other and more progress made than riots and protests would achieve.

"Debate in a safe space is healthy. It will give people an outlet for their frustration.

"And hopefully people will align and see they have a lot more in common than different. We are all one and we should get together as a community.”

Junaid thinks society would be a better place if it followed the pattern of life and respect shown in boxing gyms up and down the nation.

"From a very young age, I have been around criminals, officers, black, white, Muslims, non-Muslims, you name it, and we have all got along in that safe environment.”The Steel City gym fighter says the recent rioting and attacks on police were not a true representation of the character of Rotherham.

"I think we did ourselves a disservice and we should show ourselves in a more positive light, like we did the other month with The Reytons (Clifton Park gig) which was a brilliant event.

"I applaud the people, all colours and all ages, who turned up the day after the madness happened to clean up. That made a positive out of a negative.”

Junaid said it was vital to set examples for children and give them hope and guidance as the next generation.

"Who knows what I'd have been without boxing? If I didn’t have the right influences on me? We need things put in place for young people regardless of where they are from.”