Slimming World members at Parkgate with their donations

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK is an annual event taking place in groups across the UK and sees members donating clothes, shoes, and accessories they have slimmed out of and which no longer fit to the charity’s shops.

The Parkgate, Greasbrough, Rawmarsh, Brinsworth, Treeton, Stag, Kimberworth and Kimberworth Park Slimming World groups, who meet weekly, collected 758 bags, which could be worth up to £18,950 in total for Cancer Research UK's retail outlets.

Slimming World consultant Kerry Millson, who runs the Parkgate groups, said: “Every week I’m inspired by my members and their dedication and determination to achieve their weight loss goals. “They’re just as enthusiastic when it comes to getting involved in events such as The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, too.

“I was bowled over by how many bags they filled with clothes that they’ve slimmed out of to raise money for such an important charity.

“What I really love is that they’re so confident they will never need these clothes again because they’ve made changes they can keep up for life!”

As well as fundraising for Cancer Research UK, the event also aims to raise awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Being overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK, with more than one in 20 cancer cases caused by excess weight.

Kerry added: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer.

“The work that Cancer Research UK does to help those affected by cancer is vital.