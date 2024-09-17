Crafters making Hearts for Rotherham at Frith Space - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A CRAFT group in Rotherham has responded to the Manvers riots by opting to “spread the love” with a creative new heartfelt project.

A Knit and Natter group, which has often used Rotherham RISE's Frith Space HQ on High Street as a creative base, is now meeting at the venue every Friday afternoon to create decorative 'Hearts of Rotherham' to symbolise Rotherham as a caring, inclusive place.

The colourful creations are being placed around the borough to spread a message of positivity and kindness as a direct response to the recent violent disorder, and all have a little accompanying note reading: “We care about everyone that lives here.

“It is a safe place for YOU wherever you come from, whatever your faith or beliefs.

“You are WELCOME!”

The group's founding members Kate Saunders, Michelle Hindmarch, Kate Morris, Rachel Holmes and Louise Lingard came up with the creative concept and have subsequently seen their handmade items adorning numerous spaces including Clifton Park.

Michelle said: “We wanted to do something that would represent Rotherham in a positive light.

“It is about spreading the love instead of the hate we saw trying to separate us that dreadful weekend.

“We tend to crochet, knit and cross-stitch ours but other people have been making hearts through painting, stained glass, mixed media, and wood.”

It is not the first time the talented group's creative efforts have brightened up the town centre – they 'yarn-bombed' trees in Minster Gardens for both the UEFA Women's EUROs in 2022 as well as the recent Yorkshire Day event.

Some hearts hang in shop windows, while others are placed on trees and fences for people to take and either keep or move to another location.

Most recently they have gone on display at Grimm and Co's Emporium of Stories at Ship Hill and the Forge Island pedestrian bridge.

Rose Waddicor, RISE community worker, said: “It's a great idea by a local group of people and we are just happy as a town centre venue to be able to welcome them in to enjoy our space for their creative projects.”

Find out more via the Facebook page 'Hearts for Rotherham'.