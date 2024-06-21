Borough hosts fun activities and educational events to promote oral health
The health events were arranged as part of the Oral Health Foundation charity's National Smile Month campaign and in response to statistics which reveal, by the time they are five-years-old, 29 per cent of children children across South Yorkshire have tooth decay compared with 24 per cent for England.
The most deprived communities in Yorkshire also have levels of tooth decay which are more than four times higher than those in the least deprived areas.
Awareness-raising and information events were arranged at Rotherham Hospital, the library/cafe area at Rotherham Council's Riverside building and coffee mornings took place in Eastwood.
Events were also held at a number of primary schools for parents to come and find out about looking after their family’s teeth.
Leiann Musgrave, oral health improvement lead at Rotherham Children’s Public Health Nursing Service, said: “We have been involved with National Smile month throughout May and June with the events at Rotherham Hospital and in community areas.
“We have been promoting this on the 0-19 Family Hub and Facebook page to raise awareness, too, and the response from the general public has been positive.
“Our aim in Rotherham is provide support and advice to families around oral health issues , whether its supporting them with finding a dentist, exploring healthy food and drinks, and promoting the services we currently run.”
Margaret Naylor, chair of the South Yorkshire Local Dental Network, said: “From fun activities and educational input during National Smile Month, dentists hope to encourage increased awareness and promotion of good oral health.”
Anthony Fitzgerald, executive director lead for Primary Care at NHS South Yorkshire, said: "It is fantastic to see activities taking place across South Yorkshire, as part of National Smile Month, to encourage local people to brush their teeth and look after their oral health.
“Oral health improvement programmes are key in supporting our local communities by delivering key messages and support at different levels and across a range of services delivery care and support to our local people.”
