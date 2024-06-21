Borough hosts fun activities and educational events to promote oral health

As part of National Smile Week, staff from the Rotherham Children's Public Health Nursing Service were at Riverside House to provide advice and information about dental health. Pictured are oral health improvement lead Leiann Musgrave (left) and digital practitioner Kathryn Hunt - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

EVENTS and activities took place across Rotherham in schools and health and community centres to provide support and advice to families around oral health issues.

The health events were arranged as part of the Oral Health Foundation charity's National Smile Month campaign and in response to statistics which reveal, by the time they are five-years-old, 29 per cent of children children across South Yorkshire have tooth decay compared with 24 per cent for England.

The most deprived communities in Yorkshire also have levels of tooth decay which are more than four times higher than those in the least deprived areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awareness-raising and information events were arranged at Rotherham Hospital, the library/cafe area at Rotherham Council's Riverside building and coffee mornings took place in Eastwood.

Events were also held at a number of primary schools for parents to come and find out about looking after their family’s teeth.

Leiann Musgrave, oral health improvement lead at Rotherham Children’s Public Health Nursing Service, said: “We have been involved with National Smile month throughout May and June with the events at Rotherham Hospital and in community areas.

“We have been promoting this on the 0-19 Family Hub and Facebook page to raise awareness, too, and the response from the general public has been positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim in Rotherham is provide support and advice to families around oral health issues , whether its supporting them with finding a dentist, exploring healthy food and drinks, and promoting the services we currently run.”

Margaret Naylor, chair of the South Yorkshire Local Dental Network, said: “From fun activities and educational input during National Smile Month, dentists hope to encourage increased awareness and promotion of good oral health.”

Anthony Fitzgerald, executive director lead for Primary Care at NHS South Yorkshire, said: "It is fantastic to see activities taking place across South Yorkshire, as part of National Smile Month, to encourage local people to brush their teeth and look after their oral health.