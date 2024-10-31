Boosting mental health for pupils through the power of pop music
The Mercians, a five-piece Leicester-based band, stopped off at Winterhill School in Kimberworth as part of a UK school tour of that saw them sing songs for pupils and spread the word about the importance of maintaining mental health.
The band, which released latest single 'Hurdles' this month, paid a visit to Winterhill for a second time after first performing and impressing students last year.
Simon Jeffery, senior behaviour for learning leader, designated safeguarding lead, and Year 9 Link at Winterhill said: “The band members have all experienced the negative effects of anxiety and depression, so it's a subject they feel passionate about, and they wanted to share their stories.
“They spoke about the symptoms of mental health issues and the importance of seeking help through family, friends, teachers and organisations.
“They also discussed misogyny and how it can lead towards violence and hatred towards women, as well as sexist behaviour and how we can encourage gender equality so everyone feels empowered and treated fairly.
“The (school) hall was packed last year – it was huge for students who spoke about it for the rest of the term – and the band's return is sure to have the same positive impact.”
Elsewhere, as part of the school's Mental Health in the Workplace Awareness Week activities, staff and students also donned yellow and 1,000 yellow bracelets were distributed as part of the national 'Hello Yellow' campaign by Young Minds charity.