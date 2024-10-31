Indie band The Mercians paid a visit to Winterhill School to perform for students and spread positive messages about mental health - photo by Kerrie Beddows

AN INIDE-POP band with more than half a million streams on Spotify returned to a Rotherham secondary school to spread a positive message around mental health.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mercians, a five-piece Leicester-based band, stopped off at Winterhill School in Kimberworth as part of a UK school tour of that saw them sing songs for pupils and spread the word about the importance of maintaining mental health.

The band, which released latest single 'Hurdles' this month, paid a visit to Winterhill for a second time after first performing and impressing students last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Jeffery, senior behaviour for learning leader, designated safeguarding lead, and Year 9 Link at Winterhill said: “The band members have all experienced the negative effects of anxiety and depression, so it's a subject they feel passionate about, and they wanted to share their stories.

Students at Winterhill School wore yellow wristbands and clothing items to mark World Mental Health Day - photo by Kerrie Beddows

“They spoke about the symptoms of mental health issues and the importance of seeking help through family, friends, teachers and organisations.

“They also discussed misogyny and how it can lead towards violence and hatred towards women, as well as sexist behaviour and how we can encourage gender equality so everyone feels empowered and treated fairly.

“The (school) hall was packed last year – it was huge for students who spoke about it for the rest of the term – and the band's return is sure to have the same positive impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, as part of the school's Mental Health in the Workplace Awareness Week activities, staff and students also donned yellow and 1,000 yellow bracelets were distributed as part of the national 'Hello Yellow' campaign by Young Minds charity.