Boost your wellbeing at Barnsley Civic
PEOPLE looking for a positive activity could find the answer at popular sessions offered by Barnsley Civic.
The venue’s health and wellbeing taster sessions have proved to be a big hit and a series of paid events are now available.
People can attend sessions in The Old Art School at Barnsley Civic to enjoy zumba, adult ballet, lunchtime yoga and pilates.
Classes can be selected – and further details found – at the Barnsley Civic website https://barnsleycivic.co.uk/whats-on/ or interested people can call 01226 327000.
