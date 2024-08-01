Chamber chief executive Carrie Sudbury

SMALL businesses are set to benefit from a double boost thanks to new 'buy local' initiatives from Rotherham Council and Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce.

The council has partnered with Go4Growth – an organisation that helps businesses and voluntary sector organisations access public sector contracts – in a bid to ensure local businesses and employers benefit .

The local authority spends more than £400m a year on public services, goods and products and buys from a large pool of suppliers.

Council policy since October 2019 has been to try to increase the number of suppliers based in the region and, in 2022/23, RMBC spent £77.2 million in the local economy – an increase of nearly three quarters (72 per cent) over three years.

The Go4Growth partnership is fully funded and aims to provide opportunities for a variety of voluntary sector organisations and small businesses to access council contracts.

Council leader Cllr Chris Read said: “It’s all part of our mission to see more money spent locally, creating jobs and increasing wages, supporting a fairer local economy that works in the interests of our residents.”

Go4Growth co-founder Gillian Askew said: “This is really important work which has only increased in priority and urgency in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crises.”

The council's new partnership was welcomed by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce which is leading on its own 'buy local' agenda.

Chief executive Carrie Sudbury said: “In a time where local enterprise is the cornerstone of economic resilience, Rotherham Council’s strategic alliance with Go4Growth stands as a testament to the power of collaborative innovation.

“This initiative not only drives the growth of small businesses but also underpins the local economy, nurturing a robust marketplace where opportunity and prosperity are accessible to all.

“Alongside this, the Chamber has launched its own initiative, Local and Supplied, a programme aimed at promoting and supporting the procurement of products, and services from local businesses in Barnsley, Rotherham and the wider South Yorkshire region.

“It encourages national and local contractors to prioritise using local suppliers and services by supporting businesses that contribute to the economic growth and well-being of the South Yorkshire region and breaks down barriers to public and larger private sector organisations.”