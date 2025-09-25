'Boost' for borough in 'neighbourhood health service' roll-out

'HUGE BOOST': Rother Valley Labour MP Jake Richards

ROTHERHAM has been chosen as one of the first “pioneer places” across the country under the government's 'neighbourhood health service' roll-out.

Local Labour MP Jake Richards described the news – expected to see “improved care closer to home” – as a “huge boost for local residents as this Labour Government delivers on its promises for people and patients in Rotherham.”

In its recent Ten Year Health Plan, the government promised a shift from hospital to community to help deliver an 'NHS fit for the future', with the roll-out of neighbourhood health services expected to be a key step.

Each of the 43 areas, including Rotherham, will be allocated a programme lead who will work with existing local services to set up a new neighbourhood health service.

The leads, using general practice as the cornerstone, will draw together a range of professions to develop a neighbourhood health team consisting of community nurses, hospital doctors, social care workers, pharmacists, dentists, optometrists, paramedics, social prescribers, local government organisations and the voluntary sector – giving people easier access to the right care and support on their doorstep.

The first 'wave 1' sites have been selected as 'pioneer' areas for neighbourhood health services, with the aim of bringing health and care services - such as diagnostics, mental health, outpatients, post-op, rehab, nursing and social care – closer to home.

The programme builds on examples of local best practice highlighted in the Ten Year Health Plan, where some patients are already benefiting from a joined-up neighbourhood approach.

Rother Valley Labour MP Jake Richards – who earlier this month was appointed a Justice Minister – said: “I’m delighted that our community has been chosen as one of the first to benefit from the roll out of neighbourhood health services as part of the Labour Government’s promised shift of care from hospital to community.

“Across the country, waiting lists are falling and the number of appointments are rising.

“But as we build our NHS fit for the future, we know that we need to see more care closer to home and that’s why I’m so pleased that our community will feel the benefit.”