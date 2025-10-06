Boost for Army cadets as councillors provide new equipment

A NEW army cadets unit has been given support by unofficial ‘quartermasters’ - two of the area’s local councillors.

Maltby Army Cadets Detachment was established in February and now Rotherham Borough Councillors Simon Ball and Lynda Stables have stepped in to support the group.

They have used cash from their Community Leadership Fund to help provide a range of essential equipment for the detachment, which is attracting growing numbers of young people from the area.

The new equipment includes bergens, vests, bashes and water bottles which will be available for use by cadets when they are away on camp or for training.

The two councillors have also been able to watch cadets undertaking drill and standard training as they prepare to take part in Remembrance events next month.

Cllr Stables, a former police officer, said she recognised the value of discipline and public service training for young people and emphasised that the Army Cades provide and structured and positive environment where members can build confidence, teamwork and leadership skills.

Cll Ball also praised the initiative and the importance of investing in the work of youth organisations.

He said: “The Maltby Army Cadet group will play an important role in helping young people develop responsibility, respect, and pride in their community.”

Support: Army cadets with Cllrs Ball and Stables

The cadets meet at Maltby Grammar Business Hub.

Military cadet organisations have a long history in the UK, providing young people with opportunities for personal development which can help prepare them for success in adult life, whether or not they choose a career in the armed forces.