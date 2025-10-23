Book time in for tales of recruitment, redemption - and Russian Mafia

'INCREDIBLE' TALES: Author Matt Foster with his new book Headhunter - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

FROM Wath Comp to the world international recruitment – a Rotherham born headhunter has turned author with his debut book dubbed “part Bill Bryson, part business memoir.”

Matt Foster's Headhunter: Sheikhs, Japes and Questionable Deals sees him pull back the curtain on a career that took him from school in South Yorkshire to the gilded offices of London’s elite and on to sun-baked Dubai.

“I grew up in Wath Upon Dearne and went to Wath Comp,” said Matt (54).

“I moved away for uni aged 18 to London and studied International Business and Modern Languages and lived in France for 18 months as part of my degree.

“Since then I have spent a decade in Budapest and five years in Dubai.” And his book is a tale of those “incredible but true” times which took in Russian mobsters, Buckingham Palace, cut-throat deals, and hirings and firings.

The married dad of three, who now lives in Dronfield, was inspired to write the book after one of his stories involved “the Russian mafia in Budapest, the head of a Swiss roll factory and a briefcase full of cash.

“I thought 'I must tell people about this' and then realised there were a lot of other stories where that came from!

“I was once offered a £100,000 car – but due to a series of confusing episodes it meant he (the deal maker) never gave it to me!”

A spokesperson for Vektor Publishing said: “One moment you’ll be laughing at the absurdity of negotiating with oligarchs over cakes the next you’ll be moved by raw reflections on family, loss, and the pursuit of redemption.”

“My book is non-fiction but it is very personal and also humorous as well as informative,” said Matt.

“It's a bit like a Bill Bryson and a business book – something between humour, travel, and a memoir.

“It's amazing to hold your own book in your hand – just a wonderful feeling,” added Matt who has already started on his second title, a book about the history of work through the ages.

Headhunter: Sheikhs, Japes and Questionable Deals is available as a paperback and Kindle from Waterstones, Amazon, and AbeBooks.