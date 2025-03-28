Book lovers 'heartbroken' as 'community hub' closes

Volunteers - including Sheila Handy (second left) and Sheila Etches (right) - at the GET Free Books shop which has closed its doors - pic by Kerrie Beddows

VOLUNTEERS and customers at a free book shop in Rotherham town centre are hoping it will not be the final chapter for the “fantastic community hub” after it closed its doors this week.

The GET Free Books outlet opened on College Walk near the bus interchange in 2020 as part of the Global Educational Trust's scheme to make reading available to all via its 20-plus shops, in mainly unoccupied units across Britain.

The Rotherham outlet, staffed by volunteers, has gone on to become a “real community asset” according to regular visitors who say they are “heartbroken” after the unit shut its doors on Tuesday this week following the sale of the building.

Sheila Burrows, an 89-year-old from Greasbrough, said: “It has been a life-saver for people like me who aren't able to get out much.

“They (the volunteers) have been absolutely wonderful and I hope they are able to get a new place because there's a lot of people like me who love it.”

Another regular said: “It's heart-breaking, such a shame.

“It's become a real community asset for people to meet and have a natter.”

Volunteer Sheila Handy said: “Over the years we have developed our offering and we have a children's section – children come in and read and draw and we put their pictures on the wall.

“We also have a big group of people with SEN (special education needs) who visit us, and our location near the interchange is so convenient for the elderly and people with mobility issues.”

Fellow volunteer Sheila Etches said she hoped the team would be able to secure new premises to continue the legacy of the literacy base for the future.

“With this shop gone a lot of people are going to be at a loss,” she said, adding the Rotherham unit had raised close to £20,000 in donations for the GET charity since it opened.

MP Sarah Champion described the closure as “devastating.”

“The shop is a fantastic community hub, and a great resource for local people,” she said.

“I’ve seen first-hand when I have visited just how beloved the shop is and the hard work and dedication of its team.”