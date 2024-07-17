A close-up of the lightweight body-worn camera worn by staff at Rotherham Hospital

BODYWORN cameras for staff at Rotherham Hospital will be funded following a successful pilot programme which saw footage caught by the kit become key to the jailing of an abusive man.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-month trial of the cameras ran between March and June this year, with footage in April helping South Yorkshire Police successfully prosecute the man who abused and threatened to kill staff in A&E.

Footage from the light-weight kit has also helped Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust take positive action against a further 16 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourteen received conduct warning letters and two were issued banning letters.

Letters are effective for 12 months, after which they are reviewed.

Michael Wright, the trust's managing director and chair of its violence reduction group, said: “We are committed to ensuring our colleagues feel secure while caring for our patients and tackling the abuse they face.

“By funding and using these cameras, we hope to encourage more positive conduct towards our colleagues by those visiting or using our services.”