Body-cams for staff funded at hospital after successful pilot
The three-month trial of the cameras ran between March and June this year, with footage in April helping South Yorkshire Police successfully prosecute the man who abused and threatened to kill staff in A&E.
Footage from the light-weight kit has also helped Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust take positive action against a further 16 people.
Fourteen received conduct warning letters and two were issued banning letters.
Letters are effective for 12 months, after which they are reviewed.
Michael Wright, the trust's managing director and chair of its violence reduction group, said: “We are committed to ensuring our colleagues feel secure while caring for our patients and tackling the abuse they face.
“By funding and using these cameras, we hope to encourage more positive conduct towards our colleagues by those visiting or using our services.”