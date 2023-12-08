A TALENTED teenager brought a splash of neon art to Bluebell Wood with his Star Wars exhibition.

Tim Haywood (left) and artist James Brunt

Tim Haywood, who is supported by the children’s hospice, created Mandalorian, Death Star, Star Destroyer and Millennium Falcon designs.

The 19-year-old, from Rotherham, worked with North Anston artist James Brunt after they met at James’ forestry school and spent hours creating art outside using leaves, stones and other natural materials.

The winter weather brought them inside and gave them a chance to work on a new project, this time using neon fabric tape.

Tim and James' Star Wars art

Tim organised the exhibition as part of his education, health and care plan (EHCP) with the help of Bluebell Wood family support co-ordinator Sherry Leigh.

He said: “Having an EHCP has given me the opportunity to learn in a manageable and personalised way when my medical condition would previously have stopped me.

“Art has allowed me to express myself in a way no other subjects have.”

Sherry added: “It’s been an absolute joy to support Tim’s art project.

“Watching Tim thrive through art has been so rewarding and everyone at Bluebell Wood is proud of him.