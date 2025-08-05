Blue plaque tribute planned to memorable Darfield characters

IN HIS day, Maurice Dobson was primarily known as a corner shop-keeper in Darfield.

That may have been unremarkable in itself other facets of his life made him stand out from the legions of others who shared his profession.

That resulted in the former home and business, of Maurice, and his partner Fred Halliday, in Vicar Road, being turned into the Maurice Dobson Museum and Heritage Centre following his death.

Now Darfield Area Amenity Society want to go a step further, by installing a blue plaque on the building - which has become a focal point in the community - in his honour.

That change needs planning permission because the building is Grade II Listed, and an application has gone in to Barnsley Council to allow it.

The application states it would be mounted 2.5 metres high, on the frontage of the building.

The application states: “There are no objections and community appear to appreciate this is being completed.”

The plaque would be 18 inches in diameter, with white lettering in honour of the pair.

Maurice was known in the post-war years for his avant-garde dress sense, often to be found with a cigarette holder in his hand, and that his relationship with Fred was acknowledged in the community in an era when tolerance might not have been expected.

The pair were also keen antiques collectors, turning their home into a museum before their deaths, leaving a huge collection of artefacts - as well as the shop building which was also their home - to the community.

That saw the development of the museum, which has become a cornerstone of the Darfield community.