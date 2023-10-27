Blooming marvellous - Barnsley trio grab green space gongs
The borough received a total of 16 awards after visits from the Yorkshire in Bloom judges earlier in the year where they assessed a number of Barnsley's beautiful green spaces, squares, and gardens.
Friends of Wombwell Park – RHS Its Your Neighbourhood group was awarded a level four (out of five assessment levels) and judged to be' Thriving' while Goldthorpe Railway Embankment's RHS Its Your Neighbourhood group achieved level five and were deemed 'Outstanding.'
Friends of Thurnscoe Park took home a Silver Gilt in the Parks, Gardens, and Open Spaces category.
Cllr James Higginbottom, the cabinet spokesperson for the environment and highways, said: “We are immensely proud and fortunate to have so many talented volunteers across Barnsley who work hard all year round to keep our borough looking clean and green.
“I would like to say a huge congratulations to everyone who took part.”