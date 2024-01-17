Bingo player buzzing after scooping £50,000 win
A ROTHERHAM player could not bee-lieve their luck after scooping £50,000 at Buzz Bingo.
The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular player who has visited Buzz Bingo Rotherham on Aldwarke Lane with their friend - who they plan to share their winnings with - for eight years.
General manager Simon Thompson said: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner.
“Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.
“What a way to head into the new year!”