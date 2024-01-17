Register
Bingo player buzzing after scooping £50,000 win

A ROTHERHAM player could not bee-lieve their luck after scooping £50,000 at Buzz Bingo.
By Jill Theobald
Published 17th Jan 2024, 09:47 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
The regular player has visited Buzz Bingo Rotherham on Aldwarke Lane for eight years

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular player who has visited Buzz Bingo Rotherham on Aldwarke Lane with their friend - who they plan to share their winnings with - for eight years.

General manager Simon Thompson said: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner.

“Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.

“What a way to head into the new year!”

