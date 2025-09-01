Bin collection problems persist as council works to find an answer

PLANS which should have seen Rotherham bin collections back to normal have hit a fresh setback.

It means that while residents will see garden waste collections - suspended earlier in the summer - restored, they will be on a four-weekly basis.

Until the end of October, they would normally be collected every fortnight.

Councillors were informed about ongoing problems with the waste collection in a weekend briefing note - after some residents had discovered details for themselves.

The council has said the new arrangement for garden was collections is “similar to the winter schedule usually introduced at the end of October”.

So, during September, those using the service will see one collection, rather than the expected two.

Some bin staff have blamed the problems on changes to working practices, which have - they say - slowed their pace of work and seen abnormally high numbers go off on sick leave.

Andrew Bramidge, Strategic Director Regeneration and Environment for Rotherham Council said: “We’re pleased to be able to restart garden waste collections and want to thank residents for their patience during the pause.

Improved: Garden waste collections have resumed, but only at half frequency

While the service will initially run on a reduced schedule, this step allows us to begin reintroducing collections while continuing to prioritise household waste and recycling.

“We recognise this isn’t the position we hoped to be in, and we’re working hard to restore the full service as soon as staffing levels allow. In the meantime, our crews have maintained general waste and recycling collections throughout August, and we’re committed to keeping core services reliable.

“To ensure customers are informed, we’ve emailed all registered garden waste customers directly. For those who aren’t online, letters are being sent to provide the same update.

“We’re also reviewing how we make amends for missed collections and will update customers as soon as possible. A further update will be provided by the end of September.

“Residents are encouraged to check the Council website for updated collection schedules if they’re unsure of their collection group or dates.”

Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester went online to express concern at the authority’s decision to inform councillors over a weekend, which, he said, limited opportunities for members to raise questions over the situation.