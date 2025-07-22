Bin collection problems expected to continue as staff report chaos at work

ROTHERHAM bin collections face extended problems, residents have been warned, with the service plunged into chaos by changes which have seen large numbers of crew members go off sick.

Rotherham Council has acknowledged “some temporary staffing shortages” and asked residents to leave uncollected bins on the street.

But it has emerged collection crews have been told to work to new rules and that - it is claimed - has slowed the service down.

That is blamed for escalating sickness problems, with an estimated 20 and 30 of the workforce - around 100 in total - have been absent at any one time recently.

Historically, bin crews have worked a system that when their round is complete, they could go home, encouraging efficient working, they say.

Many built personal lives around that, taking account of domestic responsibilities.

But now they have been told they must check in at the Hellaby depot to sign off at 3pm, which it is claimed serves only to “show your face”, which some staff regard as a punitive measure, extending their day and leaving a commute home in busier afternoon traffic.

Changes to working practices include an edict that staff should deal with one bin at a time, rather than wheeling two to the lorries - which staff say slows the process down unnecessarily.

Problems: Residents have been asked to leave missed bins out for collection

One worker said: “As soon as recycling rounds changed, six or seven went off sick.”

Crews now work on a “collective responsibility” basis, meaning that if a crew completes its work early, it is expected to help others out.

That was unsustainable, given the fact it was “a tiring, draining, job”, said the staff member, which effectively encouraged staff to work-to-rule.

Workers were summoned to a meeting at Hellaby Hall where plans for the future were set out, including recruiting 22 extra staff to help get back to normal services.

But it has been warned they will take time to train - with the likelihood of many candidates dropping out, due to the nature of the work - leaving the prospect of an extended period of problems, and the cost of using agency workers for the council.

Garden waste collections - provided at extra cost - have faced collection delays with crews moved to more urgent general waste duties.

Andrew Bramidge, strategic director regeneration and environment at Rotherham Council, said: “We have experienced some temporary staffing shortages in the last few weeks.

“Temporary staff have joined our collection teams, and we are actively recruiting permanent staff to restore all our waste and recycling services.

“Our usual Garden Waste Service (brown bin) collections have now resumed. Residents should ensure their brown bin is placed out for collection by 7am on their next scheduled collection day, which can be found on the Garden Waste Service calendar.

“If your bin collection has been delayed and your bin has not yet been emptied, please leave it out and our crews will collect it as soon as possible. For more information on bin collections, you can visit our website www.rotherham.gov.uk/environment-waste/missed-bin-collection.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience.”