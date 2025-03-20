'Bigger, brighter and more bizarre' – Roots returns to town

Roots is returning to the town centre this month - pic by Michalina Kubiak

ROTHERHAM town centre is set to be transformed – as a lively carnival procession billed as “bigger, brighter and more bizarre” returns to the borough.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roots: Rotherham Street Carnival will take place on Saturday, March 29, marking a highlight of the borough’s Children’s Capital of Culture 2025 festival programme this year.

Following its debut in 2024, Roots will be led by giant puppets and accompanied by live music and performances from local community groups, schools and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carnival goers can enjoy a full day of activities, starting in Minster Gardens at 11am with performances, workshops and bands to build excitement for the parade which will begin at 3pm outside Rotherham Minster, before weaving through the town centre.

Roots festival 2024 - pic by Michalina Kubiak

Cllr Dave Sheppard, deputy leader and cabinet member for social inclusion and neighbourhood working, said: “Last year’s Roots was a huge success with thousands turning out to get in the carnival spirit, and this year we’ve gone even bigger, brighter and more bizarre!

“It’s been created and designed by the young people of Rotherham who are taking centre stage as we enjoy our groundbreaking year as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture.”

The centre piece of Roots this year will be the showstopping Jitterbug, a giant interactive inflatable in All Saints’ Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 11am – 2.30pm, there will be free workshops to create your own unique piece of artwork and decorations to take in the parade.

Jitterbug is created and produced by Trigger and was originally commissioned by The Cultural Programme, University of Oxford for KAFKA24, a celebration of the global legacy of author Franz Kafka.

Alongside Jitterbug, last year’s large-scale puppet Reign will return for Roots, alongside RSPB bird puppets, Rotherham’s climate puppet Hope the Hedgehog, and walkabout street entertainers.

The line-up will also include performances by Khula Arts, Punjabi Roots, Rotherham BMX, Nova City, Rotherham Youth Choir, artworks by the community and a stage filled with young bands and dance and drama youth groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roots Street Carnival is a collaboration between Rotherham Council and Children’s Capital of Culture, supported with funding from UK Shared Prosperity Fund, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and Arts Council England.

For the full line-up visit www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk.