Big projects to improve communities get funding approved

Investment: Money will go on the TPT at Wath

TWO major projects have won funding with cash provided by housing developers in Rotherham.

That will see work done to improve access to the Trans Pennine Trail over a five kilometre section in Wath, along with improvement work carried out at five medical centres at locations across the town.

Rotherham Council’s ruling cabinet has agreed to put £787,400 into work which should be completed by 2027.

That will help pay for links into the trail, in a move intended to enable “better, healthier and more sustainable non-vehicle access to facilities, employment, the countryside and recreational opportunities for local communities.”

The award will cover 93 per cent of the cost, with the authority putting in more from its rights-of-way budget.

Another £256,074 will go into reconfiguring five medical centres, paying for two thirds of the overall project costs.

Individual medical practices at Dinnington Medical Centre, in New Street; The Gate Surgery, Doncaster Gate; Rosehill Medical Centre, Rosehill Road, Rawmarsh; Stag Medical Centre, Wickersley Road and Thorpe Hesley Surgery, Sough Hall Avenue, will each meet the rest of the costs.

The work is intended to provide the additional clinical space needed to cope with additional demands from residents moving into new homes.

When developers get agreement to build new homes, they enter an agreement to make Community Infrastructure Levy payments to Rotherham Council, cash to be used to mitigate the impact of increased population size.

The authority now has more than £9m in its Strategic CIL fund and invited applications from bodies which may have suitable projects.

That resulted in applications from several bodies, but some of the projects were not deemed suitable for funding at this point, though may be re-submitted later, with a fresh round of bids expected later this year.

The cabinet was told that awarding cash to the two projects demonstrated to both communities and developers that the CIL cash was being used to support the borough’s infrastructure.

The two successful bids were the result of 100 organisations being sent application packs last year.

That resulted in 12 applications, though the five medical centre upgrades were welded into one.