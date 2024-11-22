Hoyland centre could get a Dominos outlet

Pizza chain Domino’s has applied to transform a former Fultons food store into a new branch in Hoyland.

The unit at 6b Market Street has been empty since Fultons closed its doors in 2021.

If it goes ahead, it would bring more vitality to the centre of Hoyland, which saw the old Co-op re-open as a Community Shop, earlier this year.

Proposals from Domino’s, outline plans for the unit to operate as a takeaway from 11am to 11pm daily. The business would offer collection and delivery services, with around 18 seats available for customers waiting for their orders.

The proposal also includes minor external alterations to the building, including repainting the shopfront and installing new roller shutters.

The proposal includes detailed plans for waste management and the installation of extraction and ventilation equipment. The takeaway will have two bins at the rear of the building, and the extraction system will include an odour-neutralising mechanism to prevent any smell from affecting nearby properties.

A new staircase will be added inside the building to allow access to the upper floor, which was previously sealed off after construction in 2016.

A health impact assessment submitted by the applicant notes the higher-than-average rates of childhood obesity in Barnsley, but outlines Domino’s nutrition strategy, with the chain offering ‘balanced choices’ to address concerns about unhealthy food outlets.

The application adds that parking is available to the rear, opposite and within close walking distance of the site, as well as parking and stopping restrictions on Market Street itself, which should accommodate the demand for parking from customers, staff and delivery drivers.

Residenst can comment on the plans until December 16.