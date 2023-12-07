A BIG-HEARTED businessman has launched a festive fundraising appeal to help the homeless and families struggling to afford Christmas presents for a second year running.

Christmas fundraising organiser Dean Whitehouse of DW Interiors (centre), with David Love of Chic Blinds (left) and Gavin Howley of Bespoke Resin, who have donated to the fundraiser to help South Yorkshire Street Angels. (Pic by Kerrie Beddows)

Dean Whitehouse, who runs DW Interiors, is making another Christmas collection after last year's successful seasonal campaign saw him link up with South Yorkshire Street Angels and their foodbank to help feed 50 homeless people as well as deliver food hampers and Christmas dinners to 25 families.

And the kind-hearted dad raised more than £1,500 to spend on toys and gifts for children in struggling families .

Dean said: “We were able to do things like gift a scooter to a child of a Ukrainian family whose mum was in Rotherham but the dad had to stay in Ukraine.”

And it proved to be a family affair for Dean, too.

“My daughter Dixie was seven at the time and she came with me to Street Angels.

“She wants to get involved again this year – she's said she's going to help me pick the toys for the children!

“I'm hoping we can do even better this year.

“Even the smallest donations would be highly appreciated.

“A few of my friends’ businesses are already involved including CHIC Blinds and Curtains, Ziggy's Workhouse Gym, C J Carley Painting and Decorating, M. Brookes Plumbing and Heating and Rotherham Electrical Services.

“Big thanks also to Mark Sanderson Sheds, Bespoke Resin Driveways and Groundworks and Prince of Wales pub in Greasbrough for generous donations.