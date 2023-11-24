A BIG-HEARTED businessman has launched a festive fundraising appeal to help the homeless and families struggling to afford Christmas presents for a second year running.

Dean Whitehouse of DW Interiors (Photo by Kerrie Beddows)

Dean Whitehouse, who runs DW Interiors, is making another Christmas collection after last year's successful seasonal campaign saw him link up with South Yorkshire Street Angels and their foodbank to help feed 50 homeless people as well as deliver food hampers and Christmas dinners to 25 families.

And the kind-hearted dad raised more than £1,500 to spend on toys and gifts for children in families who might struggle to buy presents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean said: “My own business as well as a few of my friends’ businesses are raising money again this year to help families, the elderly and the homeless this Christmas.

“Last year was amazing.

“We were able to things like gift a scooter to a child of a Ukrainian family whose mum was in Rotherham but the dad had to stay in Ukraine.”

And it proved to be a family affair for Dean, too.

“My daughter Dixie was seven at the time and she came with me to Street Angels.

“She wants to get involved again this year – she's said she's going to help me pick the toys for the children!

“I'm hoping we can do even better this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Even the smallest donations would be highly appreciated – let's make Christmas special once more!”

Businesses or individuals wishing to get involved can donate at www.tinyurl.com/DWInteriorsXmas