Big-hearted boost for hospice in Balby

An £822 boost for St John’s Hospice

A hospice charity has been given an £822 boost from big-hearted staff and customers at a Doncaster plumbing supply centre and showroom.

The team at Plumb Centre on Shaw Lane Industrial Estate rallied round their colleague Wendy Varley to raise funds in memory of her sister Mandy Turner to say thank you for the care she received from St John’s Hospice in Balby.

Wendy said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to our everyone – including our suppliers – who donated raffle prizes, along with my colleagues and customers for helping me to raise so much money.

“Our whole family received such amazing care and support from St John’s Hospice, so this is our way of giving something back.”

Jenny Baynham, fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice – which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust – said: “Every penny Wendy and her colleagues donated will go towards supporting other patients and families, who need our specialist care.”