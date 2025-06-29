Big donation will help those in need

IT MAY be best known for helping to put food on tables, but Rotherham based social enterprise Food AWARE is now distributing a paper products after being given a huge donation.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hellaby-based community interest company has been given 39 pallets of goods including toilet rolls, kitchen paper and tissues, which will now be distributed to those in need around the area.

The donation has come from eco-friendly manufacturer Who Gives A Crap, which already donates half its profits to water, sanitisation and hygiene projects around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food AWARE managing director Sean Gibbons said: “For families already having to make difficult choices, where parents often go without food to ensure their children can eat, the impact of this donation is simply invaluable.”

The donation was made possible because of a link up between the company, Doncaster Chamber and Woodland Group, which is the manufacturer’s supply chain partner, with warehousing in Doncaster.

It is hoped the current donation will be followed by more in future.

Jim Smith, from Woodland Group, said: “We’re very pleased to see our close partnership with Who Gives A Crap making such a tangible impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to have supported Doncaster Chamber and Food AWARE CIC on this initiative and look forward to exploring further opportunities to help local communities.”

Big help: Sean Gibbons helps to load a donation for St Mary Magdalene's foodbank in Maltby

Among those to benefit from the donation is St Mary Magdalene Maltby Foodbank, with other groups to be passed supplies including Rotherham Minster Community Pantry and Maltby Together.

Food AWARE was set ip to find ways of redistributing surplus food for human consumption.