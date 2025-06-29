Big donation will help those in need
The Hellaby-based community interest company has been given 39 pallets of goods including toilet rolls, kitchen paper and tissues, which will now be distributed to those in need around the area.
The donation has come from eco-friendly manufacturer Who Gives A Crap, which already donates half its profits to water, sanitisation and hygiene projects around the globe.
Food AWARE managing director Sean Gibbons said: “For families already having to make difficult choices, where parents often go without food to ensure their children can eat, the impact of this donation is simply invaluable.”
The donation was made possible because of a link up between the company, Doncaster Chamber and Woodland Group, which is the manufacturer’s supply chain partner, with warehousing in Doncaster.
It is hoped the current donation will be followed by more in future.
Jim Smith, from Woodland Group, said: “We’re very pleased to see our close partnership with Who Gives A Crap making such a tangible impact.
“We’re delighted to have supported Doncaster Chamber and Food AWARE CIC on this initiative and look forward to exploring further opportunities to help local communities.”
Among those to benefit from the donation is St Mary Magdalene Maltby Foodbank, with other groups to be passed supplies including Rotherham Minster Community Pantry and Maltby Together.
Food AWARE was set ip to find ways of redistributing surplus food for human consumption.
