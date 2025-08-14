Big blow for new £900,000 council visitor attraction in safety scare

CLIFTON Park’s revamped water splash feature - given a £900,000 makeover in time for the summer holidays - has hit a major problem which has closed the paddling pool.

The problem will come as a blow to Rotherham Council - as well as families looking forward to using the facility during the current heatwave.

When it was re-opened last month, the council said the splash zone was said to feature “improved safety standards”.

But just weeks later - at the height of the summer holidays - the council has announced that the surface of the paddling pool is “slippery in places”.

The authority has issued a statement stating that pool “is unfortunately closed while we have this rectified.”

“Remedial works will take place to ensure that, when it re-opens, the area is as safe as possible.

“We know this is disappointing, especially with the lovely weather, burt your safety is our priority.

“We’re working hard to get it back open as soon as possible.”

Damb squib: Clifton Park's paddling pool has had to close weeks after opening

The rest of the water feature is open to visitors, but the council has asked for “patience and understanding” from visitors “if things get a little busy”.

They explain: “Our team is doing their best to make sure everyone has fun and a safe time.

“If you’re planning to visit, remember that you may have to wait before you can enjoy the facility.

“Limited numbers are in place to help keep the area safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

When the revamp was completed, the council announced that it featured: “Modern interactive play equipment and greater accessibility for children of all ages and abilities.”

The original feature was installed in 2008.