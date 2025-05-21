Best practice award for 'amazing' Rotherham carer service
Crossroads Care Rotherham has been presented with the Excellence for Carers Award, a Carers Trust standard for best practice in services, advice and information for unpaid carers.
The organisation – based at The Point in Bradmarsh – is part of Carers Trust’s network of local carer organisations, and was assessed for its service, as well as the quality of its leadership, staff, internal processes and engagement with key local partners and stakeholders.
Crossroads Care Rotherham aims to improve the lives of unpaid carers across the area by offering advice, support and respite services.
Charities achieving the Carers Trust standard must demonstrate quality of service to unpaid carers across ten key areas including outcomes and impact, carer involvement, and information, advice and support.
In its report, Carers Trust said: “As well as signalling the quality of its services for unpaid carers, the award means Crossroads Care Rotherham partners and stakeholders can be confident they are working with an organisation that has best practice and sustainability at the heart of its work.”
Kate Davis, Crossroads chief executive officer, said: “To achieve this award is truly a testament to the amazing work my team do, day in day out.
“We don’t do it for the recognition – we do it because we change people’s lives and make life bearable for unpaid carers so they can continue their caring role.
“It’s always refreshing to hear an external perspective of our services and how it is valued at every level from commissioner all the way to the service user.”