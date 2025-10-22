Best foot forward for 'inspirational child with heart of gold'

'HEART OF GOLD': Owen Jenkinson at home with his parents Andrea and Bill - photo by Kerrie Beddows

FAMILY and friends of an “inspirational child” who has been battling cancer are putting their best foot forward again this month to support the people who have helped him.

‘Team Jenko’ are running, walking or wheeling 5K-10K every day in October to support PACT, which supports families of children being treated for cancer or leukaemia at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

One of those is Owen Jenkinson, who three years ago was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a type of cancer that affects bones and tissue.

After enduring chemotherapy and radiotherapy, football lover Owen was given the all-clear in January 2023 only for the cancer to return at the beginning of this year.

A similar fund-raising effort last November brought in £29,000.

Laura Wells, from Rotherham Titans rugby’s youth section, is the friend of Owen’s mum, Andrea.

She said: “Owen is an inspirational child.

"I know everyone says that about people who are not well but I have never met the kind of person who has such an heart of gold.

"Even during his cancer treatment, when my eldest son was struggling at school, he offered to take him out.

"He is just that kind of kid.”

More than 200 people have signed up for this month’s challenge, which runs until October 31, along with support from the Titans and Rotherham United.

Laura makes the tee-shirts everybody is wearing.

Owen is a former pupil at St Bernard’s RC School.

A go-fund-me-page has been set up which has already realised nearly £20,000 of its target of £30,000.

It states: “Running and getting outside is great for your mental health and through this challenge, we hope to encourage others to join us for a few runs or jogs.

"We’re not professional runners – we do this for fun (sometimes) and will happily run at your pace, so please accept our invitation.”

More details at https://www.justgiving.com/page/owensoctoberchallenge?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL.