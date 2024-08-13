OPPPORTUNITIES: Amelia Wood

AESSEAL is top of the league when it comes to employing apprentices in the manufacturing sector.

It is the second time the Rotherham-based company has been awarded the accolade in the Department of Education’s annual rankings.

AESSEAL, which supplies mechanical seals and reliability services to global industry, was one of 700 major UK businesses assessed.

While the company’s apprentice intake during 2023-24 was significantly lower than many of the other entrants (number one was the British Army), AESSEAL was in the top seven per cent based on criteria including diversity and apprentice completions.

EXPERIENCE: Joshua Hall

AESSEAL managing director Chris Rea said: “Getting and keeping great people is a key part of our formula for business success and this accolade shows the Department of Education rankings are not purely a numbers game.

“Congratulations to all the other manufacturing and engineering companies, and every other UK business that is investing in the future.”

Overall, 14 per cent of AESSEAL employees started as apprentices, and 39 new apprentices were taken on in 2023-24.

With an overall placing of 50th out of 700, the company was the top-ranked manufacturer for the second time, after a similar placing in 2022.

OPPORTUNITIES: Lucia Bird

Senior account manager Amelia Wood said: “Since completing my apprentice, AESSEAL has given me lots of opportunities including more responsibility within my department such as training new starters, mentoring apprentices and covering as assistant manager.

“As well as this, I have completed a number of training courses including CMI Leadership and Management, CMI Coaching and Mentoring and lots of internal training too. Most recently I have taken on a new role as senior accounts manager.

“I would recommend AESSEAL as an apprenticeship route as the company are supportive in me continuing my studies to a high level, as well as having an enjoyable job role in the office with the opportunity to gain experience within various departments. There are many routes to go down as an apprentice at AESSEAL within various departments. Once in the department of choice, you will be given the in-depth training required to enable success in your role.”

Apprentice engineer Joshua Hall said: “I would recommend AESSEAL as an apprenticeship route as the company are supportive in me continuing my studies to a high level, as well as having an enjoyable job role in the office with the opportunity to gain experience within various departments at AESSEAL. There are many routes to go down as an apprentice at AESSEAL within various departments. Once in the department of choice, you will be given the in-depth training required to enable success in your role.”

CAM apprentice Lucia Bird added: “I started my apprenticeship in September 2020, studying at the AMRC. I then went on to work full time at AESSEAL. I began working volume production as a CNC machinist and was able to work on different machines that allowed me to gain experience and progress through the company.

“Also, I had many opportunities to attend different events to interest new apprentices in the company, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Engineering has always been a male dominated industry. So, as a woman starting out in engineering it is great to be part of a team at AESSEAL, they’re such an inclusive company to work for. I would recommend it as a career path for any young woman.”