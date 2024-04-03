Construction manager for Esh Civils Mike Sherrard, John Barber, CEO and co-founder at The Work-wise Foundation , Esh construction social value manager Megan Roberts, business development manager for Skills Street James Beighton, and Esh Civils’ divisional director Steve Garrigan.

Skills Street – part of a winning bid secured by Rotherham Council through the government’s Levelling Up Fund – will be based at the Rother Valley site of theme park Gulliver’s Valley and is expected to be a Centre of Excellence offering a hands-on approach to learn about the world of work across all sectors and industries.

The indoor and outdoor resource centre will feature a multi-disciplinary offer and is expected to welcome 16,000 students every year, while activities will also be accessible to the general public, community groups and leisure visitors.

Esh Construction will launch a construction-based workshop in a dedicated area of the facility as part of its Skills Investor partnership of Skills Street.

The bespoke ‘build zone’ will feature interactive displays directing learners to more information on a variety of careers in the industry, while the company's award-winning employability and careers programmes – including Stay Safe, Get into STEM and Construction In The Curriculum – will be specially adapted to provide an immersive experience.

Esh’s social value manager for Yorkshire, Megan Roberts, said: “A fundamental part of our social value delivery is engaging within local communities surrounding our construction sites.

“In the last 18 months, we have delivered employability sessions to more than 2,200 learners and over 500 apprentice weeks have been facilitated across our construction sites.

“This new partnership will helper bolster our offering in the region.”

James Beighton, Skills Street development manager, said: “South Yorkshire has a huge need for skills in this sector, and this is our opportunity to bring industry led learning to the forefront of all levels of education.”

Skills Street is set to be officially unveiled to the public later this year.

Ahead of the formal opening, North of England contractor Esh will take over a temporary space this spring, helping younger children interact and learn in a construction sector environment.