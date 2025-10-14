'Bedsit' application facing a string of objections

PLANS to formalise the use of a Darfield property as bedsit accommodation is facing a list of objections from a councillor who represents the area.

Barnsley Council has been asked to approve the use of a property in Barnsley Road as a house of multiple occupation, for seven people.

The application is retrospective, meaning the property is already in use, with planners now to make a decision on whether that will be allowed, or if the building will have to be returned to its previous use.

Cllr Kevin Osborne represents the area and has raised a series of objections about the impact of the proposal.

He said Barnsley Road is a residential area with “a strong sense of community and long-standing family homes.

“Introducing an HMO risks altering the character of the neighbourhood, potentially leading to increased transience and reduce community cohesion.”

He has also raised the issue of traffic, with the potential for increased vehicle presence from a relatively high number of residents.

In addition, he believes higher occupancy may put a strain on services, ranging from waste collection to GP surgeries and public transport.

Family homes: Barnsley Road is regarded as a stable community

Cllr Osborne accepts that not all HMOs are associated with anti-social behaviour, but said: “There is a documented correlation between poorly managed HMOs and increased noise complaints, littering and anti-social behaviour.

“This is particularly concerning given the proximity to a school, family homes and vulnerable residents.”

He also has concerns that approving the application could set a precedent for further HMO conversions in the area, “leading to over saturation that undermines the area’s residential stability”.

Barnsley Council is currently dealing with several retrospective applications for HMOs.