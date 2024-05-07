'Beautiful' new artwork at neonatal unit after £4,000 donation
The facility at Rotherham Hospital, which provides specialist care to premature babies and other babies needing hospital treatment, has received the funding from Esh Construction and framework operator YORhub for its Tiny Toes appeal which aims to raise £150,000 for the ward to create a home-from-home environment for patients and families.
A complete transformation is taking place within the unit, which has not been upgraded since it opened 40 years ago.
Rachel Dawes, head of fundraising at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, said: “Thanks to Esh Construction, we have some beautiful new artwork in our neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital to compliment the vibrant, modern facilities which have been recently upgraded by Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.
“The art helps us create a homely, less clinical environment which is so important for the families we care for as they can spend weeks, or even months, on the unit while we care for their precious newborns.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Esh for donating to our Tiny Toes appeal and hope they inspire other businesses to donate too – it’s such a meaningful way to support the NHS and the tiny babies we care for generations to come.”
Megan Roberts, social value manager at Esh Construction, said: “We are very proud to be donating to Rotherham Hospital’s neonatal unit – their work to support families and babies is invaluable. “Adding artwork to the unit will provide a more home-from-home environment for families who may be going through a difficult time.
“The work we do in our communities is not just for the present – it is also for the future, and we hope to provide support to many families over the years with this donation.”
Esh Construction pledged the funding as part of its commitment to YORhub’s YOR4Good Fund, a community grant initiative that supports economic regeneration projects via schemes awarded through the YORhub construction frameworks.
The donation was made as part of the active travel schemes in Rotherham known as Wellgate and Broom Road, Sheffield Road Cycleways, and Maltby Bus Corridor.