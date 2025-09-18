'Beautiful day' to make a splashing £5k for Parkinson’s

WATER GOOD DAY: Swimmers prepare to take ion the challenge at Manvers Lake - pic by Ian Gilbert

MORE than 100 people swam a collective 183 miles to raise in excess of £5,000 for Parkinson’s UK.

Swimmers of all ages and abilities took part in the Swim the Parkinson’s Channel 2025 event at Manvers Lake – the brainchild of swimmer Les Orange, who wanted to unite his two passions of open water swimming and supporting the Parkinson’s community.

Following the success of the first event in 2023, where swimmers covered 21 miles, this year’s goal was more ambitious at a collective 168 miles – the equivalent of crossing the English Channel eight times.

An estimated 400 supporters gathered lakeside to cheer on the swimmers who took part in the four-hour challenge which saw a grand total of 183 miles swum –15 miles over target.

HEARTFELT THANKS: Les Orange at the event

A spokesperson for Manvers Waterfront Boat Club said: “The response was nothing short of inspiring.

“Supporters lined the lakeside, clapping, cheering, and enjoying live music from Chisnell/Parsons, while the lakeside bake sale provided plenty of sweet fuel for swimmers and spectators alike, boosting fundraising totals even further.”

Organiser Les Orange added: “There is a whole host of people to thank – the volunteers from the Doncaster Support Group, Parkinson’s UK, the staff and volunteers from Manvers Boat Club, and the fantastic team of lifeguards who ensured everyone’s safety throughout the event.

“My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who made this possible.

“You’ve shown just how far you can swim, how loud you can cheer, and how many cakes you can bake and share.

“As of a few days after the event, we’ve raised £5,400, with more donations to come.

"It’s truly gratifying.

“A beautiful day – thank you all.”