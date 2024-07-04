Alexandra Residential and Nursing Home resident Margaret Davies celebrates her 100th birthday - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

A CARE home resident celebrated the special occasion of her 100th birthday with a “beautiful” party full of food, flowers and songs from the fifties.

Margaret Davies, a resident of Alexandra Care Home in Thrybergh, marked her centenary with a buffet, birthday cake, bouquets of flowers and songs from the fifties and sixties performed by a singer including hits by Elvis Presley at the party arranged jointly with the care home and her son Paul and daughter-in-law Jean Hughes.

Rotherham born and bred, Margaret grew up in Greasborough where her father ran a butchers shop for many years.

She spent World War Two in Canterbury where she worked for the fire service as a driver and emergency call handling – a time she often referred to as “some of the happiest days of her life”.

On returning to Rotherham after the war, she worked in an office administration role at Exley Pop Factory in Parkgate and married husband Bill in 1979 – who sadly passed away aged 95 just a week before her birthday.

The couple had two sons, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

“She used to enjoy going out for lunch all the time when she was younger,” said Jean.

“She loved dancing, too – she and Bill often went ballroom dancing.

“Margaret loves playing bingo at the care home and she loves the staff here – they really are wonderful.

“The party was really lovely – it was in the lounge at the home and residents who were able to were up dancing.