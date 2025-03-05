Cheryl Barton of Aesthetika, who is warning of the dangers of BBLs - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

A REGISTERED nurse is calling for action to stop a “dangerous” cosmetic procedure which is currently able to be performed by people on the high street who are “unqualified, unregistered and uninsured.”

Cheryl Barton, who is the managing director and lead nurse at Aesthetika Clinic in Anston, said she was “horrified” to hear the injectable the non-surgical version of the procedure referred to as a Brazilian Butt Lift or BBL is being undertaken in the borough.

The treatments are designed to make buttocks bigger and more rounded and can be carried out as a surgical or non-surgical procedure.

Surgical BBLs involve inserting silicone-filled implants and/or removing fat from other parts of the body before injecting it into the buttocks.

Non-surgical BBLs see hyaluronic dermal filler injected into the buttocks.

The treatments made the national news last year after Demi Agoglia from Salford died in a hospital in Istanbul after travelling to Turkey for the surgical operation, while Alice Webb died after suffering complications following a non-surgical BBL in Gloucester.

Injectable hyaluronic fillers are unregulated in the UK as they are not classified as prescription drugs – meaning anyone can legally inject them, without any medical training.

Cheryl Barton, who is a full member of the Royal College of Nursing and the British Association of Cosmetic Nurses and who holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Cosmetic Medicine, said: “I do not offer this procedure at my clinic and was horrified to hear that it is being carried out across the borough by people on the high street who are unqualified, unregistered and uninsured.

“The surgical implants and injectable fat have stopped being used by qualified surgeons.

“But in my view the unregulated injectable hyaluronic fillers that are being administered by non-healthcare groups on the high street are also dangerous.

“If qualified plastic surgeons aren't doing BBLs – and we read all of the global research and have science degrees – what of the unqualified people who are not licensed and just out to make a quick buck and don't care?”

The NMC registered nurse, who has 25 years practice within the NHS and over 20 years in independent healthcare practice, said: “It is illegal for these to be offered to anyone under the age of 18 but, despite this, I am concerned young people may be targeted on social media.

“These girls are so vulnerable.

“There is also the impact of the after-effects on a cash-strapped NHS.

“Some girls are going into hospital after the procedure with infections and are very ill.

“It costs £600 just to send an ambulance to hospital and that's before you start with any operations and treatment they need.

Ms Barton is now calling for a councillor to raise a motion at RMBC in the hope the council will follow other local authorities and proceed to a mandate to have the non-surgical BBLs prohibited.

“It's a young life,” she said.

“We don't want the next death (following a BBL procedure) to be in Rotherham.

“We want a moratorium on these at once – they need to be stopped and prohibited.”

Rotherham Council’s assistant director for community safety and street scene, Sam Barstow said: “We are committed to keeping people safe from harm across the borough.

“There is no clearly defined basis in law to restrict who can perform surgical procedures such as BBL, and there is currently no national licensing scheme to regulate this type of activity.

“However, enforcement guidance has now been produced for buttock augmentation and other body contouring procedures by the Joint Council for Cosmetic Practitioners, with support from the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health and the British Beauty Council.

“When the council is made aware of concerns relating to practitioners offering BBL treatments, we must act within the national guidance when investigating and determining what enforcement action, if any, the council would be able to take.”

Commenting on the surgical BBL procedures, Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “We’re very clear that these procedures carry significant risk and we do not commission these procedures or contract clinics to carry them out.

“There have been a number of deaths nationally following complications of the procedure, which has the highest death rate of all cosmetic procedures.

“The main concern is that the injected fat can cause a blockage in a blood vessel in the lungs, which can be fatal.

“The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons has advised its members not to carry out BBL surgery.

“Should someone still wish to proceed with surgery despite these risks, the NHS website has further advice, especially those going abroad for surgery.

“Those who do undergo a procedure and have complications are encouraged to contact the Care Quality Commission or raise a concern through a professional regulator such as the General Medical Council.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “It is unacceptable that people’s lives are being put at risk by inadequately trained operators in the cosmetic sector.

“The safety of patients is paramount and we are exploring options to regulate the non-surgical cosmetics sector.

“We urge anyone considering a cosmetic procedure to consider the possible health impacts and find a reputable, insured, and qualified practitioner.”