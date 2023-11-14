GOLFERS raised more than £3,400 at a fundraising event – all in the name of a chari-tee or two!

Paul Bottomley, Martin Lumb, Paul Gould and Paul Howard from team Hallows 2 with Martin Havenhand, former Chairman of The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, The Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Robert Taylor, Steve Burns from Rotherham Cancer Care and Rachael Dawes, from Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity

Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity and Rotherham Cancer Care teamed up to host the Charity Golf Day at Rotherham Golf Club for 16 competitive teams.

The event at the venue on Doncaster Road, Thrybergh, was sponsored by Apex Consulting Engineers and saw teams battle it out in the bunkers with winners from team Hallows 21 taking first place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, said: “We were thrilled to have so many teams take part at one of the region’s most prestigious golf clubs.

“There was lots of comradery amongst everyone who took part and it was wonderful to see them have such a good time while supporting our charities.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their generosity – every penny will make a massive difference to our new Tiny Toes appeal, which aims to raise £150,000 for our Neonatal Unit at Rotherham Hospital.

“We’re already busy planning next year’s event.

"It will be an annual event we hope to grow every year.”

Steve Burns, chairman and trustee at Rotherham Cancer Care, added: “We challenged everyone to come and see if they were on a par with their boss or work mates and it was great to see so many businesses club together for two local charities.