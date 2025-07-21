Barnsley gets 'innovation squad' to help find new answers to old problems

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:24 BST
Fresh ideas: An 'innovation squad' will move in with Barnsley Councilplaceholder image
Fresh ideas: An 'innovation squad' will move in with Barnsley Council
BARNSLEY is among nine councils nationally to have a Government ‘innovation squad’ parachuted in to help find new ways of dealing with old problems.

Barnsley Council say the move reflects their track record of “embracing innovation to help deliver exceptional services”.

The results of work by the experts is expected to be used to help guide national efforts towards improving the way local authorities operate.

Cllr Robert Frost, who represents Wombwell and is cabinet spokesman for core services, said: “We gave a great many experts in delivering public services here in Barnsley already, and it’s exciting to be working with external experts to learn from each other as we strive to continuously improve the quality and efficiency of public sector services.”

The work is part of the Government’s programme of reforms and is called Test, Learn, Grow.

Initiatives like Pathways to Work, pioneered in Barnsley, have been credited by the Government for helping to remove barriers which can prevent people from getting into jobs.

