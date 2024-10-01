Relief: Customers can enjoy banking services in Wath after seven years' absence

WATH is to get a permanent banking hub, to substitute the branches which have closed, it has been confirmed, and temporary arrangements are now in place until that happens.

The last bank branch in the town closed seven years ago but five-days-a-week banking is now available at Montgomery Hall, offering services for six banks on different days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will remain operational until a permanent alternative is put in place.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub has been provided but Cash Access UK, with the organisation now progressing plans for permanent premises.

Hubs are a relative scarcity at present, but numbers are expected to grow, to meet demand from customers who want, or need, face-to-face banking services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Mondays, Santander will be present from 9am to 1pm with NatWest serving from 1pm to 5pm.

Virgin Money will be present on Tuesdays from 9.15am to 4.45pm, with HSBC to take up Wednesdays shortly.

On Thursdays Halifax will be present from October 3 and Lloyds will be present on Fridays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Oakley, chief executive officer at Cash Access UK, said: “With the opening of the new temporary banking hub in Wath upon Dearne, I am delighted to say that local residents can now enjoy easy access to cash and face-to-face banking services once again.”

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey had campaigned for banking services alongside locals and said: “It’s fantastic news that people in Wath and the wider area can now access face to face banking services again.

“There’s been a great strength of public support to restore services since the last bank closed in the town seven years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been campaigning since then for people who can’t or don’t want to use online banking, and for local businesses who need a bank to deposit cash.

“It’s great to see the business back in the heart of Wath town centre,” he said.

The new hub also has a counter service operated fro 9am to 5pm each day by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out routine transactions.

There is also a community banker service, where customers can discuss more complex banking queries on the day their bank is in the hub.