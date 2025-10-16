Banking hub planned at Wath-upon-Dearne Tesco site

Proposed site: Wath Tesco

A NEW banking hub could be installed outside the Tesco Extra in Wath-upon-Dearne under plans submitted to Rotherham Council.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco PLC has applied for planning permission to install a “banking hub pod” in the car park of its store on Biscay Way. The development would cover an area of around 31 square metres and is designed to offer basic banking services from a shared facility used by major high street banks.

The application, submitted by Tesco Business Solutions on behalf of the supermarket chain, describes the proposal as a small standalone unit with no impact on existing access, parking, or trees at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the hub would provide services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, and counter support on behalf of multiple banks on a rotating basis, similar to other community banking hubs being rolled out across the UK.

The plans are currently under consideration by Rotherham Council and a decision will be made later.