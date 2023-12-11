Balloon professional joins internationally selected team to participate in Big Balloon Build

A ROTHERHAM business woman has been selected to create an immersive world in aid of a children’s charity.

BALLOON WORLD: Jacqui will take part in the Big Build

Balloon professional Jacqui Saxon runs the Ultimate Balloon Company in Rotherham and was one of 75 selected out of hundreds of applications from multiple countries.

She said: “I was surprised and honoured not only to be chosen from balloon artists all over the world but a team leader, leading a team of other balloon artists to create a magical display – I really can’t wait.

“Two years ago I was selected for the Birmingham Big Build and I had an amazing time, met so many fellow balloon artists who have since become my friends but most of all seeing the public’s faces when they saw what we had created using over 100,000 balloons and raising much needed funds for the Free at Last charity.”

The build will take place at Charterhouse school in Guildford, Surrey, this month and will see 125,000 balloons used in a balloon world members of the public can visit.

All proceeds will go to the Surrey Charity Network, a group of 30 charities that support local children in need.

Stuart Davies, director of the Big Balloon Build, said: “We have more than 50 world-class balloon artists travelling from ten different countries to help make a difference through the joy of balloons.

"It will be the biggest balloon installation to have ever been done in the United Kingdom.