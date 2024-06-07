Christopher Osborne

A BLACKMAILER who forced two girls in America to perform and film sex acts for him has been jailed.

Christopher Osborne sent one victim – a 15-year-old – violent messages and demanded videos after befriending her online.

Chat logs showed how he threatened to post images and footage of the girls online and “ruin their lives” if they did not comply.

The victims reported Osborne at their local police station in the US, who worked with police over here to bring him to justice.

Enquiries matched Osborne’s IP address and chat name, leading to his arrest in September 2016.

He admitted the offences at his initial interview but claimed he did not believe that the girls were the ages they had said.

Originally, it was ruled that the 38-year-old, of Melville Avenue, Balby, was to be tried in the US but in 2021 a hearing ruled that he would be charged in the UK.

In October the following year, Osborne prolonged his victims’ suffering as he changed his mind and entered a not guilty plea in front of the victims’ families.

Following a six-day special hearing in February 2024, it was ruled that Osborne’s original guilty pleas would still stand.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, June 5, to 18 years in prison, with an extended licence period of 23 years, for inciting children to commit sexual acts and blackmail.

Both victims decided to face their abuser in court to read out their victim impact statements and were commended by the judge for their resilience in sticking with the case for eight years.

Det Con Joanne Vaughan, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to thank the victims in this case for their bravery in facing their abuser and travelling to court from the US twice over two years.

“I hope this result can help them move on with their lives and put this individual’s horrific behaviour behind them.