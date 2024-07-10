Bake Off winner tells fundraisers to 'raise some dough'
Weston Park Cancer Charity ‘Time for Tea’ parties will officially take place in September, but participants can host their events, which encourage communities to gather for tea and treats to raise crucial funds, at anytime with the free downloadable fundraising kit.
Rahul Mandal was the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2018, having won the Rotherham Show baking competition the year before.
The research scientist, who works for the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Waverley urged fundraisers to "bake some delicious cakes, have a cup of tea, and raise some dough!"
Funds raised will support Weston Park Cancer Charity to care for patients and their families through their support services, advice and therapies, as well as support vital, pioneering research and clinical trials at Weston Park Cancer Centre.
Fundraising manager Sam Heritage said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be relaunching our Time for Tea campaign and I can’t wait to work with all our fantastic community fundraisers on their parties.
“I would encourage as many local community groups, workplaces and schools to get involved this September and help us be there, for the one in two affected by cancer in our region.
“The money you raise will help patients and their families to live with and beyond cancer.”
For more information or to sign-up for an event contact the charity team at www.tinyurl.com/WPTimeforTea, email [email protected] or call 0114 553 3330.
