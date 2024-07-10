Bake Off winner Rahul Madul with WPCC's Georgia Bransby

GREAT British Bake Off winner Rahul Madul has been announced as the campaign ambassador for a cancer charity's latest fundraising event.

Weston Park Cancer Charity ‘Time for Tea’ parties will officially take place in September, but participants can host their events, which encourage communities to gather for tea and treats to raise crucial funds, at anytime with the free downloadable fundraising kit.

Rahul Mandal was the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2018, having won the Rotherham Show baking competition the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research scientist, who works for the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Waverley urged fundraisers to "bake some delicious cakes, have a cup of tea, and raise some dough!"

Funds raised will support Weston Park Cancer Charity to care for patients and their families through their support services, advice and therapies, as well as support vital, pioneering research and clinical trials at Weston Park Cancer Centre.

Fundraising manager Sam Heritage said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be relaunching our Time for Tea campaign and I can’t wait to work with all our fantastic community fundraisers on their parties.

“I would encourage as many local community groups, workplaces and schools to get involved this September and help us be there, for the one in two affected by cancer in our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The money you raise will help patients and their families to live with and beyond cancer.”