Backlash mounts over plans for hotel and spa in Wentworth

A BACKLASH is building over plans to create an upmarket hotel and spa business in the shadow of Wentworth Woodhouse, with a string of concerns about the impact on the village - and surrounding communities.

Fitzwilliam Estates have recently applied for planning permission to turn some historic buildings into a hotel, build a new spa and remove modern farm buildings to create space for car parking.

Other work would be done, including removing old student accommodation blocks and creating further parking.

The estate is a separate entity to Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, which now operates the stately home, but the two sites are in close proximity.

Planning documents suggest Rotherham Council recognises the economic benefits the development could bring, while also highlighting its own observations about difficulties which would need to be addressed.

Consultations on the plans end on May 1, but more than a dozen neighbours have already submitted letters with objections and other concerns.

Many focus on the impact on traffic in both the village and surrounding communities, including Thorpe Hesley and Scholes, from the anticipated additional traffic.

Observations about the impact on the character of the village also feature in the responses, with some cyclists also questioning when a route for bikes from Greasbrough has not been included in the plans.

All feedback is anonymised, but some complain of the impact on tenants at Home Farm, which forms part of the development plan.

It is said they found out about the proposals from social media, rather than being informed by their landlord.

One comment states: “This is a farm not a hotel and the farming family, who have a three generation tenancy, capable of successions, have not been consulted. That is not right.

“There is people’s homes, livelihoods and businesses at stake.

“….the majority of buildings for conversion are currently used for grain storage, machinery or housing cows and calves in winter.”

It goes on: “This will be detrimental to the local area. It will bring more tourists to an already overcrowded and congested village.

“The single lane roads cannot cope. There have been many accidents and deaths from road traffic collisions and pedestrians have been hit.

“It will mean more traffic, more accidents and more deaths.”

At also states: “This will be hugely impactful to the characters of Wentworth.

“Thirty years ago, Wentworth was a beautiful, unspoiled village, but in recent years it has become over-touristed, too busy, nowhere to park, queues of traffic emitting fumes.

“It is becoming like South Yorkshire’s Disneyland.

“This venture would also impact local pubs, restaurants and hotels, taking away their trade and may result in them closing.

“The amount of jobs created by the hotel/spa would be negated by jobs lost elsewhere.”

However, a response from elsewhere states: “There are few high calibre accommodations in this region and it would make a pleasant change to recommend somewhere to visiting friends, family, colleagues, etc.

“That said, the development ought to be proportional and in keeping with the surroundings.”

Planners will review observations as part of the decision-making process.

It is expected the decision will be delegated to professional officers, rather than being made by elected councillors.

