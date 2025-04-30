Backlash and bitterness over hotel and spa plan for Wentworth
Fitzwilliam Estates have applied for planning permission to turn some historic buildings into a hotel, build a new spa and remove modern farm buildings to create space for car parking.
Other work would be done, including removing old student accommodation blocks and creating further parking.
The estate is a separate entity to Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, which now operates the stately home, but the two sites are in close proximity.
A series of complaints have been filed to Rotherham Council, which will consider the application, over traffic issues, the impact on the character of Wentworth and existing businesses operating there.
But around 50 people attended a meeting of Wentworth Parish Council, where Fitzwilliam Estates were told publicity around the development had been “appallingly handled”.
That accusation came from Mary Pearson, an occupant of Home Farm, which has been farmed by the family as tenants for three generations.
Fitzwilliam Estates have been blamed for not approaching the family ahead of details of proposals directly affecting their tenancy appearing on social media - something an estate spokesman rejected, saying they had been in discussions for years.
But Mrs Pearson told the meeting she had been aware of an interest in developing their farm because she saw people out photographing and measuring the site.
“I was once washing pots at the kitchen sink and saw a tape measure going across the kitchen window,” she said.
“It is very, very, disturbing. I have been very disturbed for the last eight years.”
Others at the meeting raised issues around road safety and the impact of the proposals on traffic levels.
Fitzwilliam Estates presented a statement to the meeting, stating: “We are very aware this is not just property, it is a home and livelihood. We have always approached these conversations with care and respect and will continue to do so.”
A spokesman said the estate “absolutely understand” concerns over traffic and had been involved in discussions on how to handle the issue.
Those attending were told: “Doing nothing may feel safe, but it risks stagnation.
“It is about sensitively evolving to meet today’s needs.”
However, some of those present criticised the level of public engagement over the plans - contrasting that to the consultation which took place over the future of Wentworth Woodhouse, when the preservation trust took over.
Rotherham Councillor Rajmund Brent suggested that those wishing to object should organise themselves, so they could address planners when they met to make a decision on the application.
He suggested having several people to ask co-ordinated questions on different elements of the scheme, rather than a “random” approach from individuals.
Planning documents show Rotherham Council accepts the development could bring benefits to the economy, while acknowledging there are challenges to overcome.
Public consultations over the application formally end on May 1, but Wentworth Parish Council is asking for an extension to that deadline and will formulate its own observations to put to Rotherham Council, following discussion with Fitzwilliam Estates.
