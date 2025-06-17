Back to the future for former pub
The Plough closed as a pub around 2007, according to the Campaign for Real Ale, but is currently operating as a cafe called Three B’s.
A licence to serve alcohol has already been granted, but Rotherham Council is now being asked for change of use planning permission, from a cafe to a bar.
It currently serves food, drinks and desserts.
Under the application, made by Morgan Earp, it would become Three B’s Brunch Bar and Bistro, operating from the same Main Street premises.
The application states: “No external alterations to the building are proposed as part of this application.
“A premises licence for the sale of alcohol has already been granted.
“The internal layout will be adjusted to suit the bar operation, but the overall footprint and access points of the premises will remain the same.
“The proposed change aims to enhance the vitality of the area and extend the property’s operating hours into the evening.”
The business would be open from 6am Monday to Fridays, closing at 10.30pm on the first three days of the week.
It is proposed to stay open until midnight from Thursday to Saturday, with a later 7.30am opening on Saturdays.
Sunday would revert to a 10.30pm closing time, opening at 8am.
There is on-site parking for seven vehicles, which would remain unchanged.
The premises previously operated as Cafe Plough Ltd, but Companies House show that business was dissolved in September last year.