Back to the future for former pub

A FORMER pub which now houses a cafe is set to return to serving alcohol.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Plough closed as a pub around 2007, according to the Campaign for Real Ale, but is currently operating as a cafe called Three B’s.

A licence to serve alcohol has already been granted, but Rotherham Council is now being asked for change of use planning permission, from a cafe to a bar.

It currently serves food, drinks and desserts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the application, made by Morgan Earp, it would become Three B’s Brunch Bar and Bistro, operating from the same Main Street premises.

The application states: “No external alterations to the building are proposed as part of this application.

“A premises licence for the sale of alcohol has already been granted.

“The internal layout will be adjusted to suit the bar operation, but the overall footprint and access points of the premises will remain the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ploughing on: Part of the former pub could become a bar once again

“The proposed change aims to enhance the vitality of the area and extend the property’s operating hours into the evening.”

The business would be open from 6am Monday to Fridays, closing at 10.30pm on the first three days of the week.

It is proposed to stay open until midnight from Thursday to Saturday, with a later 7.30am opening on Saturdays.

Sunday would revert to a 10.30pm closing time, opening at 8am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is on-site parking for seven vehicles, which would remain unchanged.

The premises previously operated as Cafe Plough Ltd, but Companies House show that business was dissolved in September last year.