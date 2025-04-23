'Baby pack' deliveries begin in Rotherham

Support: Cllr Cusworth with Jaspreet Kaur

ROTHERHAM Baby Packs - the boxes of necessities provided to new mums in the area - are now being delivered.

The council is investing up to £360,000 a year on the packages, and those with babies born from April 7 qualifying for the support.

An average of 2,740 children are born annually in the town and the funding provides for enough packs to cover that number.

Expectant mothers can be registered by midwives to receive a pack at their 25 week appointment.

New mum Jaspreet Kaur said: "I was confused about what to buy for my child.

“When I received baby pack, it contained almost all the items which I needed after my baby’s delivery. Every item is useful, and I am very grateful.”

Cllr Victoria Cusworth, Cabinet Member for Children and Young Peoples Services said: “I’m thrilled that the first Rotherham Baby Packs have been sent out. Every expectant mother in Rotherham is eligible to receive one.

“As well as providing key items to new parents, we’re also ensuring that they get timely help and support from local services as their baby continues to grow and develop.”

Continued support for children and families in Rotherham is provided through the Council’s Family Hubs network.

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s Director of Midwifery Sarah Petty said: “I am pleased that Maternity services at The Rotherham Foundation Trust (TRFT) are able to support the Rotherham Baby Packs initiative. “These packs greatly benefit the health and development of newborns and help promote a nurturing environment right from birth.”

The baby packs are being delivered by FMI on behalf of Rotherham Council.