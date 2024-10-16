Awareness day aims to get people talking about cancer
PROFESSIONALS and local speakers from organisations including Macmillan, Voluntary Action Rotherham, Andy's Man Club, Rotherham Hospital Cancer Advocacy Service, and Rotherham Cancer Care will share their journey of cancer treatment at a free community event.
Stronger Together Helping Others project will host the Talk Cancer event at the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh on Friday, October 18 between 10am and 2pm.
Refreshments will be available.
Project co-ordinator Nicola Sharpe said: “We hope to raise awareness and get people talking about cancer.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.