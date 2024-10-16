Awareness day aims to get people talking about cancer

By Jill Theobald
Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:16 BST
The Talk Cancer event aims to raise awarenessThe Talk Cancer event aims to raise awareness
PROFESSIONALS and local speakers from organisations including Macmillan, Voluntary Action Rotherham, Andy's Man Club, Rotherham Hospital Cancer Advocacy Service, and Rotherham Cancer Care will share their journey of cancer treatment at a free community event.

Stronger Together Helping Others project will host the Talk Cancer event at the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh on Friday, October 18 between 10am and 2pm.

Refreshments will be available.

Project co-ordinator Nicola Sharpe said: “We hope to raise awareness and get people talking about cancer.”

