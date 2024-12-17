Awards for students stepping up to shape future of healthcare

NHS Future Leaders James Batty Award winner Rian Roberts pictured receiving his trophy and certificate from MP John Healey and PPG Group representative Susan Board - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

TWO “inspirational” young students have won awards after sharing their views on shaping the future of the NHS.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rian Roberts and Charlotte Howitt – both Swinton Academy students – won at the NHS Future Leaders Awards competition organised by the patient participation group at Askern Medical Practice.

The awards were re-launched earlier this year for the first time since the pandemic and targeted children of local comprehensives and academies in Rotherham and Doncaster aspiring to a medical career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Practice director Vicky Jacques said: “The first award is the James Batty Award – he was a military veteran and our first PPG chair – and the second, following his death, is the John Booth Award for his service to the community over the years.

NHS Future Leaders John Booth Award winner Charlotte Howitt pictured receiving her trophy and certificate from MP John Healey, John Booth's daughter Janine Booth and Dr Vijay Kumar of Mexborough Medical Practice - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

“The first category focused on the future development of the NHS and the second asked them how they felt the NHS cares for our elderly patients.”

On winning his award, Rian Roberts said: “I decided to enter as I wanted to challenge myself.

“I thought about the health industry and how it engages with people in the local area and advances in technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did not expect to win but I put a lot of work into it and I'm really proud of myself.”

The pair received their awards from the Defence Secretary and Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey at a special event at Mexborough Medical Practice.

Mr Healey said: “It was inspirational to meet and speak with the award winners, Rian and Charlotte, and hear their ideas and thoughts on how health services can move forward.

“It’s so good to see local students getting involved with the NHS Future Leaders competition and thinking about working in and shaping our NHS in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Practice doctor Prof Vijay Kumar said of the awards: “The future of our NHS lies in the hands of our younger generation.

“The idea is to get students and young people early into the NHS here in South Yorkshire.

“Often youngsters go away to work in the leafy suburbs of Harrogate or York.

“They don't return to our ex-mining communities – and we are missing out on home-grown NHS talent.”